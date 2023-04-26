Death – Obituary News : Why did Akhilesh Yadav criticize BJP’s old habits?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Why did Akhilesh Yadav say to BJP that old habits die hard? Why did the word ‘tamancha’ come to his mind?

Akhilesh Yadav Meets Mayor Candidate Poonam Yadav and Local Families in Ghaziabad

On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav was in Ghaziabad where he had a meeting with the mayoral candidate Poonam Yadav. After that, he also met with the family members of Ravi Yadav, another party worker in the area. During his visit, he also visited a local school and interacted with the children. He also spoke to the media about various issues concerning the state and the upcoming local elections.

Meeting with Mayor Candidate Poonam Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav’s visit to Ghaziabad had a special focus on meeting the party’s mayoral candidate Poonam Yadav. The two leaders discussed the upcoming local elections and the strategies that the party has planned for it. Poonam Yadav also briefed Akhilesh Yadav about the issues that the people in the area are facing and the ways in which the party plans to address them.

Meeting with Ravi Yadav’s Family

Akhilesh Yadav also met with the family members of Ravi Yadav, a local Samajwadi Party worker. The SP National President expressed his condolences over Ravi Yadav’s recent demise and assured his family that the party would always stand by them in these tough times. He also praised Ravi Yadav’s contribution to the party and urged the party workers to emulate his dedication and hard work.

Visit to a Local School

During his visit, Akhilesh Yadav also visited a local school where he interacted with the children and distributed sweets among them. He enquired about the quality of education that the children were receiving and urged the teachers to ensure that the children received the best education possible. He also praised the role that teachers play in shaping the future of their students.

Media Interaction

During his visit to Ghaziabad, Akhilesh Yadav also interacted with the media where he spoke about the current political scenario in Uttar Pradesh, the upcoming local elections, and the issues that the people of the state were facing. He criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its failure to address the issues of unemployment, farmer distress, and inflation. He also accused the BJP of using divisive tactics to win elections and urged the people of the state to reject such divisive politics.

Conclusion

Akhilesh Yadav’s visit to Ghaziabad was aimed at boosting the morale of the party’s workers and also reaching out to the people in the area. His interactions with the mayoral candidate, the family members of Ravi Yadav, and the children in the school were all aimed at showing that the party cared about the issues that the people were facing. His criticism of the BJP and his message of unity and progress will surely resonate with the people of the state as they prepare to vote in the upcoming local elections.