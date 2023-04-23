Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The demise of wind farms has become a prominent issue in the Green Energy Hoax. The United States seems to lack the capacity to sustain old wind farms, leading to their eventual shutdown. This development has been a major setback for America’s quest to prioritize green energy sources. The situation is not helped by Donald Trump’s “America First” policies, which have not prioritized renewable energy sources.

Welcome to the Forum of Choice for President Donald J. Trump Supporters!

As a serious supporter of President Trump, you have come to the right place! Our forum is dedicated to discussions, memes, AMAs, and more. We are not politically correct, and we encourage our members to express their opinions freely.

Be Advised

To ensure that our community remains a high-energy rally for supporters of President Trump, we have established some guidelines that all members must adhere to. These guidelines include:

High Energy

We do not tolerate forum sliding, consensus cracking, topic dilution, or any other tactics that disrupt meaningful discussions.

No Racism

We are a diverse community, and we do not tolerate racism in any form, including slurs, non-factual content, and general unfounded bigotry.

No Doxing

We value the privacy of our members and others. Therefore, we do not permit doxxing of yourself or others, including revealing PII of non-public figures, as well as addresses, phone numbers, etc. of public figures.

Follow the Law

We are committed to upholding the laws of the United States and your jurisdiction. Therefore, we do not allow posts or comments that violate these laws.

No Advertising

To maintain the integrity of our community, we do not permit promoting products, fundraising, or spamming web properties in which you have an interest.

Questions and Concerns

We want to ensure that our community remains a safe and welcoming space for all members. Therefore, all moderation questions and concerns should be expressed privately to the moderators.

Be Vigilant

As a member of our community, you represent the movement against communism, and your posts and comments may become news. Therefore, we encourage you to be vigilant in your contributions.

Transparency

We strive to maintain transparency in our moderation process, and you can view our bans on our website.

Rally Wiki

We have also created a Wiki for our rallies, where you can find information about upcoming events, merchandise, and more.

In conclusion, we welcome you to our forum and look forward to your contributions as a supporter of President Trump!