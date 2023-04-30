Death – Obituary News : Widow shares grief at sentencing of elderly driver.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During the sentencing of the 82-year-old motorist, the widow of the man killed in the 2021 crash emotionally expressed how she felt that she had lost half of herself after her husband’s death, and the other half wished to follow suit.

Mark Stewart’s Dream of Restoring a Classic Car Ends in Tragedy

Mark Stewart was a car enthusiast who loved fast cars. He had planned to restore a 1964 Chevelle during the winter of 2021. Unfortunately, his dream was shattered when an 80-year-old motorist collided with his pickup truck while driving through an intersection in Jordan. The impact was so strong that it pushed the truck into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer carrying a load of bricks. Stewart, a 50-year-old resident of Sherkston, died instantly.

Stewart’s common-law spouse, overwhelmed with grief, was determined to see his dream come to fruition and had the classic car restored. The vehicle is now a memorial in her husband’s honor, but it also fills her with sadness and anger. “When I heard the car running for the first time, the sound made me sad because Mark never heard it start,” Nancy Kennedy said in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines on Friday during the sentencing hearing of Margaret Park-Romain.

Park-Romain, now 82, appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. Kennedy told the court that she has been living with “unfathomable” emotional turmoil since her partner of almost 11 years was violently taken from her. “He was my rock. After his death, I felt like half of me died – and the other half wanted to die,” she said. “There’s no words to describe the hell I live, and will continue to live, until I take my last breath.”

Stewart, who owned and operated Stewart’s Deliveries, had been driving on Victoria Avenue in Jordan on September 3, 2021, when his truck was struck by a convertible that failed to stop at the intersection at Spring Creek Road. The crash was captured on the dashcam video of a truck that had been traveling behind the elderly woman at the time.

Court was told that the convertible was traveling “well below” the speed limit shortly before the crash and had swerved back and forth across the roadway several times. As the vehicle approached the intersection, the convertible accelerated beyond the posted 70 km/h speed limit. The driver made no attempt to slow down or stop at the stop sign.

Park-Romain was ejected from her vehicle and was airlifted to an out-of-town trauma hospital for treatment of serious injuries that included multiple fractures and a ruptured spleen. Court heard the defendant had alcohol in her system at the time of the fatal crash.

Crown attorney Michal Sokolski argued that a penitentiary term was warranted in the case, despite the offender’s advanced age and declining physical and cognitive health. “Mr. Stewart’s loss represents a loss that was totally avoidable,” he told the judge.

Defense lawyer Jeffrey Manishen said his client takes full responsibility for her actions. Park-Romain, a former professional swimmer, was inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame in 2000. She ran a swimming school for decades, with many of her students going on to compete successfully at the provincial and national level.

Judge Fergus ODonnell is scheduled to deliver his sentence in July.