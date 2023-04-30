Death – Obituary News : Widow’s Heartbreak at Sentencing of Elderly Driver

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

During the sentencing of the 82-year-old motorist, the widow of the man killed in a 2021 crash expressed that she felt as though a part of her had died with her husband, and the other part wished for death.

Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Car Enthusiast

Mark Stewart had a passion for fast cars, and his plan for the winter of 2021 was to restore a 1964 Chevelle. Unfortunately, his dream was cut short when an 80-year-old motorist crashed into his pickup truck in Jordan, Ontario. The impact pushed the truck into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer carrying a cargo of bricks, and Stewart, a 50-year-old Sherkston resident, died at the scene.

Stewart’s common-law spouse, Nancy Kennedy, was devastated by his loss but determined to see his dream come to fruition. She had the classic car restored, and it now serves as a memorial in her husband’s honor. However, the sound of the car starting for the first time was bittersweet for Kennedy, as it was a sound that Stewart never got to hear.

Margaret Park-Romain, the 82-year-old motorist who caused the accident, appeared in court for a sentencing hearing on a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death. Kennedy spoke in court about the emotional turmoil she has been living with since losing her partner of almost 11 years. She described Stewart as her rock and said that after his death, she felt like half of her had died too.

Stewart had been driving on Victoria Avenue in Jordan on September 3, 2021, when his truck was struck by Park-Romain’s convertible. The crash was captured on the dashcam video of a truck that had been traveling behind Park-Romain at the time. The court was told that the convertible was traveling “well below” the speed limit shortly before the crash and had swerved back and forth across the roadway several times. As it approached the intersection, the convertible accelerated beyond the posted 70 km/h speed limit, and the driver made no attempt to slow down or stop at the stop sign.

Park-Romain was ejected from her vehicle and airlifted to an out-of-town trauma hospital for treatment of serious injuries that included multiple fractures and a ruptured spleen. Blood tests revealed that she had alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

Despite Park-Romain’s advanced age and declining physical and cognitive health, the Crown attorney argued that a penitentiary term was warranted in this case. The defense lawyer stated that Park-Romain takes full responsibility for her actions.

The sentencing hearing concluded, and Judge Fergus ODonnell is scheduled to deliver his sentence in July. Kennedy will continue to live with the loss of her partner and the emotional pain that comes with it. She says that there are no words to describe the hell she lives in and will continue to live in until she takes her last breath.