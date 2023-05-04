Death – Obituary News : William Edgell Passes Away: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

William Edgell Obituary: Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Community Leader

William Gene Edgell, a beloved member of the Zanesville community, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the age of 83. He was surrounded by family at home, where he had lived for many years. Born on December 3, 1939, to William and Eva Jewett Edgell, Gene was a proud Zanesville High School alumnus and a dedicated employee of Ohio Ferro Alloy.

A Life of Service and Leadership

Gene’s impact on the Zanesville community extended far beyond his professional career. He was a passionate coach of East Tigers football and Y-City baseball, mentoring young athletes and instilling in them a love of the game. He was also deeply involved in Masonic organizations, including Muskingum Lodge #368 F. & A.M. of Ohio, where he served as past Master from 1987-88, and Cyrene Commandery #10, where he was past District Master in 2004. He was also a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Cambridge 32 degree, Zanesville Council #12, Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons of Ohio #9 and Cumberland #3, and Ohio Valley York Rite College #196. Gene was an Illustrious Mason of the 33 degree and served as Past Illustrious Master in 2004. He was also a member of the Amrou Grotto.

A Loving Father and Grandfather

Gene’s family was the center of his world, and he leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is survived by his sons William “Gerry” (Connie) Edgell and William “Bill” (Angela) Edgell, as well as his brother Jim Wilson and sisters-in-law Sherry Angelo and Sue (Ron) Holstein, and brother-in-law Felix (Bonnie) Angelo. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren:

Lee (Courtney) Donahue

Jessica (Herbie) Edgell

Brian (Adrian) Edgell

Gerry (Kristen) Edgell Jr.

Amber (Roger) Wylie

Doug (Jonathon) Edgell

David (Juice) Edgell

Josh (Kate-lyn) Edgell

Hailey Edgell

Emma Edgell

Madison Edgell

Megan Edgell

Celebrating Gene’s Life and Legacy

The Zanesville community will come together to honor Gene’s memory on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, located at 1150 W. MILITARY ROAD. Calling hours will be held from 2–4 and 6–8PM, with Masonic services starting at 5:30PM and Eastern Star at 6PM. Cyrene Commandery #10 will guard the casket during calling hours, a fitting tribute to a man who gave so much to his community.

Gene Edgell will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, and his community. His legacy of service, leadership, and love will live on in the countless lives he touched during his 83 years on this earth.

