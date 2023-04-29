Death – Obituary News : Woman Claims to Meet Jesus and Disney After ‘Dying’ Weekly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A woman who experiences frequent near-death episodes claims that she has encountered Jesus and Disney during these episodes.

Traumatic Brain Injury Survivor Claims to Have Near-Death Experiences Weekly and Has Met Jesus and Walt Disney

Beverley Gilmour, a 57-year-old woman from Birkenhead, Wirral, suffered a traumatic brain injury three decades ago, which left her with a disorder of consciousness. She claims to have near-death experiences almost weekly, during which her heart stops and her body begins to shut down. Gilmour says that during these experiences, she has been able to interact with the spirits of people who have died, including Walt Disney and Jesus Christ.

Gilmour describes her relationship with Jesus as private and spiritual, rather than religious. She says that during her encounter with Walt Disney, she was shown stories and an amazing building that felt alive and well-preserved. She has even lived out one of Disney’s stories and drew pictures of everything he showed her after coming out of a trance-like state.

Gilmour’s experiences have also led her to be reunited with her dead parents, with her father initially appearing in his 50s and then in his 30s during their second encounter.

While Gilmour’s experiences may seem extraordinary, the California Institute of Technology states that the chances of life after death are almost zero. Nonetheless, Gilmour’s claims have sparked a conversation around near-death experiences and what may happen after we pass away.

In conclusion, Gilmour’s story is a remarkable one, as she claims to have had near-death experiences that have allowed her to interact with the dead, including Walt Disney and Jesus Christ. While her experiences may be difficult to prove or explain, they have sparked a conversation around the possibility of life after death.