Death – Obituary News : Woman Commits Suicide Due to Cyber Attack, Former Friend Booked for Abetting – Kerala Crime

A young woman took her own life after being devastated by a cyber attack, leading to a case being filed against her former friend for abetting her suicide. The incident occurred in Kerala.

Kottayam Police Register Case of Abetment of Suicide against Former Friend

The Kottayam police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against Arun Vidyadharan, the former friend of Athira, a native of Kothanalloor who was found dead at her home in the morning. Athira, who was the sister-in-law of a Malayali IAS officer in Manipur, committed suicide after being dejected by a cyber attack.

Arun Vidyadharan Conducted Cyber Attack through Facebook

Arun Vidyadharan, who was Athira’s friend, conducted a cyber attack against her through Facebook. Athira had recently ended their friendship, and Arun reacted negatively when he found out that Athira was receiving marriage proposals. He began to continuously abuse her through social media and even posted her pictures on Facebook.

Athira Lodged a Complaint with the Police

Athira, who was deeply affected by the cyber attack, lodged a complaint with the police. However, before the police could take any further action, Athira was found to have committed suicide inside her house.

Police Register a Case of Abetment of Suicide Against Arun Vidyadharan

The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against Arun Vidyadharan, the former friend of Athira. Arun is currently on the run and is being sought by the police.

Cyberbullying: A Growing Concern

The incident highlights the growing concern of cyberbullying and the negative impact it can have on a person’s mental health. Cyberbullying has become more prevalent with the rise of social media platforms, and it is essential to address this issue to prevent such tragic incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of Athira’s suicide has left everyone shocked and saddened. It is a reminder that cyberbullying can have severe consequences and must be taken seriously. The police must take strict action against Arun Vidyadharan for his role in Athira’s suicide, and everyone must work together to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.