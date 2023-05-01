Death – Obituary News : Woman fatally stabbed in public; investigation underway.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An investigation has been initiated following the fatal stabbing of a woman in broad daylight.

Woman Fatally Stabbed in South London on Bank Holiday Monday

A woman in her 30s has died after being stabbed in broad daylight in Stockwell Park Walk, South London, on Bank Holiday Monday. The Metropolitan Police received a call at approximately 4:04pm and immediately dispatched officers, paramedics and an air ambulance to the scene. Despite their efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s family has been informed of the tragic incident and is receiving support from specialist officers. Roads in the area have been temporarily closed as the investigation continues.

The police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or has any information that could aid their investigation to come forward. Witnesses can call 101 and quote CAD 4278/01 May, or remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The incident has caused shock and concern in the local community, and the police are working hard to gather evidence and bring those responsible to justice. The investigation remains ongoing, and further updates will be provided by the police in due course.

Stay tuned to Google News for the latest updates on this developing story.