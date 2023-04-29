Death – Obituary News : Woman from Dickinson Found Deceased

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A woman from Dickinson was discovered deceased.

Heading 1: Tragic News: Dickinson Woman Kaytlin Jean Tibor Found Dead

The community of Dickinson, North Dakota is in shock after the news of 23-year-old Kaytlin Jean Tibor’s death. She had been reported missing on Thursday, December 9, 2021, and was found deceased on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The cause of death is still unknown, leaving friends and family members with more questions than answers.

Heading 2: Who Was Kaytlin Jean Tibor?

Kaytlin Jean Tibor was a 23-year-old woman from Dickinson, ND. She was described as a white female, with blue eyes, brown hair, and blue highlights. Kaytlin was 5’7″ and weighed 175lbs. She was known for her outgoing personality and her love for her family and friends.

Heading 2: The Search for Kaytlin Jean Tibor

The search for Kaytlin Jean Tibor began on Thursday, December 9, 2021, after her family reported that she had gone missing. The community rallied together to help find her, and the Dickinson Police Department and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted a thorough search.

Heading 2: The Tragic Discovery

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, the search for Kaytlin Jean Tibor came to a tragic end. Her body was found deceased, and the cause of death is still unknown. The Dickinson community is devastated by the news, and friends and family members are left to mourn their loss.

Heading 2: Honoring Kaytlin Jean Tibor

Kaytlin Jean Tibor’s family and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of the funeral and honoring her memory. The page has already raised thousands of dollars, showing the love and support that Kaytlin’s community has for her and her family.

Heading 2: The Investigation Continues

The investigation into Kaytlin Jean Tibor’s death is ongoing. The Dickinson Police Department and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working together to determine what happened to her. Anyone with information about Kaytlin’s disappearance or death is urged to contact the Dickinson Police Department.

Heading 2: Remembering Kaytlin Jean Tibor

Kaytlin Jean Tibor’s death is a tragic loss for her family, friends, and community. She will be remembered for her kind heart, her infectious smile, and her love for life. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her, and her community will continue to honor her legacy.