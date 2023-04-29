Death – Obituary News : Woman Killed by Stray Dogs in Seonilimit

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A woman was attacked and killed by stray dogs in Seoni.

55-year-old woman mauled to death by stray dogs in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district

A 55-year-old woman was brutally attacked and killed by a pack of stray dogs in Mundrai village, located 20 km from Seoni district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred on Saturday morning while the woman was on her way to a nearby field. She was reportedly attacked by the pack of dogs, resulting in severe bites and injuries. Passersby later discovered the pack of dogs eating the woman’s body and alerted the local police, who arrived at the scene to investigate.

Post-mortem reveals dog bites as the cause of death

The woman’s body was taken for post-mortem, which revealed that the victim had suffered deep wounds from animal bites. The doctor who conducted the procedure suggested that the woman may have died due to dog bites, and no other injury marks were found on her body. The police, however, are waiting for the forensic report to arrive to confirm the cause of death.

Forest officials suspect involvement of stray dogs

The manner in which the woman’s flesh had been eaten suggests that it was not an attack by wild animals, according to Seoni’s sub-divisional officer of forest Yogesh Patel. He said that there is no forest within a 5 km radius from the spot of the incident. Patel suspects that the pack of stray dogs might have been responsible for the violent attack on the woman.

Allegations against Seoni Municipal Council

Some villagers have alleged that the Seoni Municipal Council caught stray dogs in the city and released them near the village. However, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Seoni R K Karveti denied these allegations and told PTI that no campaign against stray dogs was carried out in the city recently.

Conclusion

The incident has raised concerns about the growing menace of stray dogs in Indian cities and towns. In recent years, several such incidents have been reported across the country, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to control the population of stray dogs. The local authorities must take immediate steps to ensure the safety of the residents and prevent such incidents from happening again.