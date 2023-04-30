Death – Obituary News : Worker’s Death in Haroa Road Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A police worker lost their life in a road accident in Haroa.

Police Constable Dies Tragically on Way Home from Duty

A police constable has died tragically in the line of duty in the Motail area of Haroa police station. The deceased has been identified as Laxmikant Ranjan, who hailed from Nodakhali in South 24 Parganas.

Ranjan was a dedicated police constable who had been serving in the Haroa police station for many years. He was known for his excellent work ethic and his commitment to serving and protecting the people of the area. Unfortunately, his life was cut short when he was on his way home from duty.

The incident has shocked the community and left his colleagues and family members devastated. The cause of his death has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed that he suffered a sudden medical emergency while on his way home from work.

The news of his death has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from his colleagues in the police force and members of the local community. Many have praised him for his bravery and dedication to his duty, and expressed their sadness at his untimely passing.

Ranjan’s family has been left devastated by his sudden death. He leaves behind a wife and two children, who are struggling to come to terms with their loss. The police force has promised to provide all the necessary support to his family during this difficult time.

The loss of a police constable is a reminder of the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day to keep our communities safe. It is a tragic reminder of the risks that police officers face in the line of duty, and the importance of supporting them and their families.

In conclusion, the death of Laxmikant Ranjan is a great loss to the police force and the community. He will be remembered for his bravery, dedication, and service to the people of Haroa. May he rest in peace, and may his family find comfort in the love and support of those around them.