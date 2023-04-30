Death – Obituary News : “World Series Champ Mike Shannon Passes Away”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mike Shannon, a World Series champion and Cardinals broadcaster, has passed away.

St. Louis Cardinals Broadcaster and Two-Time World Series Winner Mike Shannon Passes Away at 83

Mike Shannon, a beloved St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster and former player, passed away on Saturday night at the age of 83. The Cardinals organization announced his passing, but did not release the cause of death.

Shannon’s connection to Cardinals fans and teammates was unparalleled, as expressed by Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. in a statement: “Mike’s unique connection to Cardinals fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the Cardinals and the St. Louis community.”

Shannon began his 50-year career in the broadcast booth in 1972, following a brief stint in the front office and a successful nine-year playing career with his hometown team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Shannon played right field for the 1964 championship team and moved to third base in 1967, when St. Louis acquired Roger Maris and won another World Series.

Joe Buck, a longtime friend of Shannon’s and onetime radio partner, shared that Shannon was a big influence on his career: “I learned broadcasting from my father (Hall of Fame announcer Jack Buck) but I learned baseball from Mike,” Buck said. “He was a loyal and great man. I didn’t know anyone who had more fun. He had the best schedule and always had stuff going on.”

Shannon’s eye for talent and trends was well-known, but one of the few things he got wrong was thinking Maris’ single-season home run record would stand. Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hit an American League record 62 home runs last year, breaking Maris’ mark of 61 that had stood since 1961. “I think he was surprised as anyone because he didn’t think anyone would break the record because of the pressure and attention,” Buck said of Shannon.

Shannon was affectionately known as “The Moon Man” to St. Louis fans who listened to his colorful tales in the booth. He retired after the 2021 season and owned a pair of restaurants near Busch Stadium before they closed in 2016.

Commissioner Rob Manfred shared his condolences, saying, “His close relationship with Cardinals fans demonstrates the unique impact that Baseball has linking generations of fans.”

Shannon is survived by his second wife, two sons, three daughters, 18 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cardinals broadcaster Chip Caray’s family also had a long history with Shannon. Caray’s grandfather, Hall of Fame announcer Harry Caray, called Shannon’s games when he was a player. Caray reflected on Shannon’s life and legacy: “Everywhere he went, he just made people laugh. He was one of the great characters of our game and in our industry, in a business where, frankly, so many people are not allowed to be themselves. Mike was quintessentially Mike and there will never be another one like him.”

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed to this report.