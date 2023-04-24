Death – Obituary News : Wry Wright’s Passing: Cause of Death in Columbus, GA

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Wry Wright, a beloved member of the Columbus GA community, has passed away. The cause of death has not been disclosed at this time. Wright was well-known and respected by many, and his contributions to the community will be deeply missed. His passing is mourned by all who knew him.

Who Was Wry Wright?

Wry Wright was a family-oriented man from Columbus, GA, born on February 6, 1981. He was 42 years old at the time of his death, which was announced on April 6, 2023. His real or full name was Richard Lewis Wright III.

Family Life

Wry Wright was a married man with two children. His wife, Julie Helen Wright, survived him. They had been married for a long time and had started a family together.

Wry is also survived by his three siblings: Will Wright, Wesley Fordham (Richie), and Mailey Gaylor (Winn).

His two children, Richard Lewis Wright IV (Riley) and Lawson Harvey Wright, are left to mourn his passing.

Wry Wright’s Passing

Wry Wright’s passing was announced on April 6, 2023. It was reported that he passed away in Seagrove Beach, Fla. His grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard L Wright and Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred E Gross Jr., preceded him in death.

A celebration of life was held on April 22, 2023, in the Porter Chapel at First Baptist Church.

The additional funds raised during the funeral services would be used for his children’s future and needs.

Wry Wright’s Death Cause

The news of Wry Wright’s death cause has been a subject of interest among his followers on social media. Although there has been no official comment by the Wright family members regarding the cause of his death, many online sources confirm that Wry lost his battle against cancer. He had been battling the disease for a long time.

No specified media have shared the fact about his health, so it cannot be confirmed whether he lost his battle against cancer or whether it was another cause.

Wry Wright’s Obituary

The official obituary of Wry Wright was shared on April 6, 2023. It came as a shock to everyone who knew him.

Social Media Accounts

Wry Wright’s social media accounts have been inactive since his passing. However, his followers and fans continue to share their condolences and memories of him on social media platforms.

