Death – Obituary News : WWII Vet Ken Potts Dies at 102: Cause of Death?

102-year-old veteran Ken Potts has passed away, and the cause of his death is currently unknown. Potts was an American World War II veteran who served his country with distinction.

Who Was Ken Potts? Honoring One of the Last Survivors of the USS Arizona Battleship

Introduction

The passing of Ken Potts, one of the last two survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, has been making headlines, causing people to wonder who he was and what he contributed. In this article, we will delve into the life and legacy of Howard Ken Potts, the World War II veteran who left his mark on history.

Early Life and Military Service

Born on April 15, 1921, in America, Ken Potts enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 18 and was assigned to the USS Arizona battleship on December 31, 1939. His bravery and skills earned him a spot in the First Rank, and he fought in several battles, including World War II and the infamous Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941.

Career and Personal Life

After completing his military service, Ken Potts went on to lead a fulfilling life as a carpenter, auto salesman, and home builder. Throughout his life, he remained married to his wife Doris until his passing. Recently, a celebration was held in honor of his 102nd birthday, marking a milestone for a man who dedicated his life to serving his country.

Cause of Death and Legacy

Ken Potts passed away on April 21, 2023, just six days after his birthday celebration. Flags will be flown at half-mast through April 28, 2023, at the Pearl Harbor memorial, in honor of his contributions to his country. Although his cause of death is unknown, his legacy lives on as one of the last surviving members of the USS Arizona battleship.

Conclusion

Ken Potts’s life and military career are a testament to the bravery and selflessness of the men and women who served in World War II. His passing marks the end of an era, but his memory will continue to inspire new generations to honor those who sacrificed themselves for the greater good. We salute Ken Potts and all the soldiers who have served and continue to serve our country.