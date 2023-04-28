Death – Obituary News : Yul Edochie Speaks Out on Son’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yul Edochie has finally spoken up about his son’s passing and has shared the heartbreaking details of their last moments together.

Nollywood actor and producer, Yul Edochie, has opened up about the tragic loss of his son, Kambilichukwu, in March 2023. In a heartfelt post on his Instagram page, Yul recounted his last moment with his beloved son. On the day of his death, Kambi came into his room dressed for school, excited to tell his father about an upcoming Interhouse sports competition his school was hosting. Yul promised Kambi he would attend the event, and they shared a laugh about his height and his recent gold medal in swimming.

Tragically, Kambi never returned home. Yul expressed his deep sadness, but also his faith in God’s plan. He described Kambi as a remarkable son, with a kind and gentle soul, outstanding athletic ability, and a brilliant mind. Yul and his wife, May, are devastated by their loss, but find solace in the knowledge that Kambi is now at peace in heaven.

Yul’s post was met with an outpouring of support and condolences from his fans, friends, and colleagues in the film industry. Many shared their own experiences with grief and offered words of comfort to the grieving family.

The news of Kambi’s passing sent shockwaves through the Nollywood community, who mourned the loss of such a talented and beloved young man. Kambi was just 16 years old, but he had already made a significant impact on those around him. He was a dedicated student, a gifted athlete, and a loving son and brother.

As Yul and May continue to come to terms with their loss, they are grateful for the love and support of their family, friends, and fans. They are also committed to keeping Kambi’s memory alive and honoring his legacy through their work and their lives. Kambi may be gone, but his spirit and his love will always be with them.