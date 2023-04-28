Death – Obituary News : Yul Edochie’s wife mourns son’s death: “Insensitive”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

“Very thoughtless”: Judy Austin, the second wife of Yul Edochie, expresses grief over the loss of May’s son.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s family is once again making headlines, this time over his second wife, Judy Austin. Weeks after the 16-year-old son of May, Yul’s first wife, passed away, Yul finally broke his silence on social media, and Judy followed suit, making an emotional post for the late boy.

Judy, who is Yul’s second wife, took to her official Instagram page to mourn the death of Kambilichukwu. She posted a lit candle photo to indicate that she was mourning, and she accompanied it with a condolence message. In her post, she called May’s son a great son and prayed for his soul to rest in heaven.

However, many netizens were displeased by Judy’s condolence post and slammed her for it. They accused her of being insensitive and lacking emotional intelligence, and some even called her a leech. They urged her to respect the family’s boundaries and allow them to mourn in peace.

Yul also spoke out about the passing of his son Kambilichukwu, recounting their last moment together on his Instagram page. He revealed that his son had informed him about an inter-house sports competition at school, which he had promised to attend, just a day before his passing.

In conclusion, the passing of May’s son has brought the Edochie family back into the spotlight, with emotions running high. While some have expressed their condolences, others have criticized and accused Judy of being insensitive. The family is still mourning their loss, and they have asked for privacy during this difficult time.