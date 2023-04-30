Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

I possess a firearm and would have engaged in a fight to the death in the event of a Russian invasion of my office, declares Ukraine’s Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently revealed in an interview with 1+1 television channel that he carries a pistol with him and would have fought to the death if the Russians had mounted an attack on his office in Kyiv at the start of the war. He asserts that it would have been a disgrace if the Russians captured him, stating “I know how to shoot. Can you imagine (a headline like) ‘The President of Ukraine is taken captive by Russians?’ This is a disgrace. I believe this would be a disgrace.”

During the initial stages of the war, Russian intelligence units had attempted to attack Kyiv, but Ukrainian forces defeated them following their failure to advance to Bankova Street, home to the presidential offices, according to Ukrainian officials. While other Russian units mounted an attack on the outskirts of Kyiv, they were unable to proceed in the heart of the city. There were several unsuccessful sabotage attempts inside Kyiv as well.

Zelenskyy stated that he believes that if the Russians had gone inside the administration, they would not be here. He emphasized that no one would have been taken prisoner because of the well-prepared defense of Bankova Street. In response to a suggestion that he preferred taking his life rather than being captured by Russian forces, Zelenskyy rejected it, saying “No, no, no. It’s not (to shoot) myself. To shoot back, surely.”

The Ukrainian President’s comments come in the wake of the first large-scale air strikes in Ukraine by Russian forces in nearly two months. The attack killed 25 people, including four children. Ukraine has condemned the invasion and termed it an unprovoked war of conquest.

In conclusion, Zelenskyy’s statements reveal the intense security measures taken in Ukraine to protect the country and its leaders from Russian aggression. The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia highlights the need for international diplomacy and cooperation to resolve conflicts and prevent further violence.