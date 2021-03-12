Death – Obituary : #Newzroom405 Condolences and deepest sympathy to the royal family, King Goodwill Zwelithini, Ingonyama Inkosi Yamabandla ka Bhek…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

#Newzroom405 Condolences and deepest sympathy to the royal family, King Goodwill Zwelithini, Ingonyama Inkosi Yamabandla ka Bhekuzulu is a loss to all the Nguni nation. May his peaceful soul rest in everlasting eternity.Read More

