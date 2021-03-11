Death – Obituary : Of all the people who made me think as a child, “Man alive, I want to get into TV and radio!” Joe Tait was the very first. I fel…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Of all the people who made me think as a child, “Man alive, I want to get into TV and radio!” Joe Tait was the very first. I fell in love with radio as a kid b/c of him. What an absolute legend and one of THEE GOATS of play-by-play. Rest easy, Joe. https://apnews.com/article/mlb-nba-cleveland-cavaliers-joe-tait-cleveland-4f2ff89e6070c92a8f02c48e24f48a0d

