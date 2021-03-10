Death – Obituary : Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, loved ones, & colleagues of @TampaPD Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen, a @USM…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, loved ones, & colleagues of @TampaPD Master Patrol Officer Jesse Madsen, a @USMC vet & 7-time TPD Life Saving Award recipient, who was killed yesterday when struck by a wrong-way driver on I-275.

Rest in peace, MPO Madsen. #endofwatch



———————

