Death – Obituary : Rand Paul Saddened to See Government Flagrantly Helping People https://t.co/aqzgS4GnP1

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Rand Paul Saddened to See Government Flagrantly Helping People https://www.newyorker.com/humor/borowitz-report/rand-paul-saddened-to-see-government-flagrantly-helping-people?utm_source=nl&utm_brand=tny&utm_mailing=TNY_Borowitz_031021&utm_campaign=aud-dev&utm_medium=email&bxid=5d35fe53678089026a6fa233&cndid=57930095&hasha=b469353c1beb1fa28a25163ca50983b8&hashb=831a6b6e234a313b457d606fa5dc2234eb9ca0be&hashc=526b3c1253db7d32e50aeb96c8b411fb00cd460212fe1e9ba4e031f730509d92&esrc=bounceX&mbid=CRMNYR062419

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.