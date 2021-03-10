Death – Obituary : Really sad news about #SarahEverard it is not the news anyone wanted to hear. My thoughts to her loved ones. Although, it’s to e…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Really sad news about #SarahEverard it is not the news anyone wanted to hear. My thoughts to her loved ones. Although, it’s to early to speculate on the incidents which led to Sarah’s death. The victim blaming is deeply disturbing. Every woman deserves to feel safe on the streetsRead More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.