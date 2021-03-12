Death – Obituary : RIP #LouOttens , you gave us the audio cassette tape and hours of HiFi music and then went on to make the CD. You will always be…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RIP #LouOttens , you gave us the audio cassette tape and hours of HiFi music and then went on to make the CD. You will always be remembered when we talk of life changing inventions.

Rest In Peace Sir, The Heavens would be in HiFi Metal Tape Mode with you around



—————————————————————————————

