Death – Obituary : RIP Michael Landry 1949-2021. You were my best friend and helped me through some of the worst moments of my life. You showed emp…

RIP Michael Landry 1949-2021. You were my best friend and helped me through some of the worst moments of my life. You showed empathy when I deserved none. Now cancer has taken you. My pain is huge but yours is now at an end. Rest easy my brother.

