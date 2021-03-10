Death – Obituary : RIT mourns the loss of Trustee Chairman Emeritus Colby Chandler. Mr. Chandler served as Chairman and CEO of @Kodak from 1983 to …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RIT mourns the loss of Trustee Chairman Emeritus Colby Chandler. Mr. Chandler served as Chairman and CEO of @Kodak from 1983 to 1990, was a donor, and served the RIT Board of Trustees. Read more about his life and achievements. https://bddy.me/3t80PJe 📸Jim Laragy



