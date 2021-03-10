Death – Obituary : RT @_knotURfrend_: Everytime you hear of SAPS killing a person, the person is always Black. SAPS bullets never find white bodies…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @_knotURfrend_: Everytime you hear of SAPS killing a person, the person is always Black. SAPS bullets never find white bodies during protests, but somehow its always Black people we mourn with every protest.

SAPS IS ANTI-BLACK!Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.