Death – Obituary : RT @_RosinahTunachi: @Omduna1 @advovolicious @BuhleChef Brauh the doctor confirmed that he was getting a sick note from the clin…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @_RosinahTunachi: @Omduna1 @advovolicious @BuhleChef Brauh the doctor confirmed that he was getting a sick note from the clinic, no one confirmed that he was a student. Nonetheless condolences to his family and friends, no1 deserves to die in the hands of those expected to protect themRead More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.