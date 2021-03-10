Death – Obituary : RT @advovolicious: This is a very sad day in South Africa. Another person has died in the hands of police. Kuyoze kube nini nah?…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @advovolicious: This is a very sad day in South Africa. Another person has died in the hands of police. Kuyoze kube nini nah? Senzeni nah singabantu abamnyama? 💔

Let it be known this happened under Cyril Ramaphosa, Blade Nzimande, Bheki Cele and Tito Mboweni.

#witsprotest #WitsAsinamali



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.