Death – Obituary : RT @AimalWali: Shocked and devastated to hear about the sad demise of our Colleague and friend Sadruddin Marwat. He was a true B…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @AimalWali: Shocked and devastated to hear about the sad demise of our Colleague and friend Sadruddin Marwat. He was a true Bacha Khany who was with the movement from his student life till last breath. We share the grief of the bereaved family. This is a great loss to Awami National Party.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.