Death – Obituary : RT @alok_pandey: shocking story from Kanpur where a rape survivor’s father has died in a truck ‘accident’ a day after rape FIR b…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.
RT @alok_pandey: shocking story from Kanpur where a rape survivor’s father has died in a truck ‘accident’ a day after rape FIR by @kanpurnagarpol . Father of main accused in rape case is a @Uppolice cop in a district 100 kms away and family of survivor has alleged threats from brother of accused
Read More
———————
IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.
INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.
In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.