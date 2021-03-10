Death – Obituary : RT @AlOraibi: This Iraq father, fighting to find his kidnapped son, was killed today.. @samya_kullab interviewed him before his …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @AlOraibi: This Iraq father, fighting to find his kidnapped son, was killed today.. @samya_kullab interviewed him before his horrific killing.. least we can do is remember him https://twitter.com/samya_kullab/status/1369717236424990721

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.