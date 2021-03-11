Death – Obituary : RT @AmnestyMy: We are deeply saddened by and mourn the loss of one of Malaysia’s most influential rights activists, Aegile Ferna…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @AmnestyMy: We are deeply saddened by and mourn the loss of one of Malaysia’s most influential rights activists, Aegile Fernandez. She dedicated her life to the selfless and unrelenting pursuit of justice and fairness for everyone, regardless of race, gender, or nationality.



