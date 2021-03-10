Death – Obituary : RT @Animated_Antic: I’m very sad to hear that Norton Juster passed away at the age of 91. He was a very talented writer writing …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @Animated_Antic: I’m very sad to hear that Norton Juster passed away at the age of 91. He was a very talented writer writing both The Phantom Tollbooth and The Dot and the Line which were both adapted by Chuck Jones with the latter winning Jones an Academy Award. I will miss him dearly.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.