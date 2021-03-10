Death – Obituary : RT @AnthonyChisholm: Just heard Angus Taylor saying his thoughts are with the workers at Yallourn power station after the announ…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.
RT @AnthonyChisholm: Just heard Angus Taylor saying his thoughts are with the workers at Yallourn power station after the announcement it is being closed – yet he has been Minister for years & done nothing to prepare these workers and community for this closure.Read More
———————
IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.
INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.
In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.