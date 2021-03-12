Death – Obituary : RT @AP: Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, the medium of choice for millions of bedroom mix tapes, has died. H…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @AP: Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, the medium of choice for millions of bedroom mix tapes, has died. He was 94. His goal was simple. Make tapes and their players far more portable and easier to use. http://apne.ws/a53bZaz

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.