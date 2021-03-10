Death – Obituary : RT @BalkanInsight: Zagreb’s mayor for the best part of two decades Milan Bandic died suddenly on February 28, leaving the race t…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @BalkanInsight: Zagreb’s mayor for the best part of two decades Milan Bandic died suddenly on February 28, leaving the race to run the Croatian capital wide open.

So who will replace him and what awaits them?

Here’s what experts say:

https://balkaninsight.com/2021/03/05/death-of-veteran-mayor-injects-new-uncertainty-into-zagreb-election/

