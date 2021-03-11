Death – Obituary : RT @BarbzRecCamp_: Breaking: Tragedy strikes the #JuammyWedding after Vibora (@tpsynika) is found deceased hours after leaving w…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.
RT @BarbzRecCamp_: Breaking: Tragedy strikes the #JuammyWedding after Vibora (@tpsynika) is found deceased hours after leaving with baker Buddy Valastro (@CakeBossBuddy). Video evidence confirms that the death was from suffocation.
Video: https://t.co/5N773z4A9sRead More
———————
IMPORTANT INFORMATION.
This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.
INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.
In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.