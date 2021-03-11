Death – Obituary : RT @BCoop81: The #BearkatFamily & myself deeply mourn the loss of a great man, Dr. Bobby K. Marks. He was the 11th president…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @BCoop81: The #BearkatFamily & myself deeply mourn the loss of a great man, Dr. Bobby K. Marks. He was the 11th president of SHSU, a friend, a good man, & mentor. I will miss his physical presence very much. These are a couple of photos of him, as well as a great memory we shared 10 years



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.