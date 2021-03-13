Death – Obituary : RT @Bob_cart124: 100 years ago the #Ottoman Caliphate was abolished. This was the last time an Islamic Caliphate was in existe…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @Bob_cart124: 100 years ago the #Ottoman Caliphate was abolished.

This was the last time an Islamic Caliphate was in existence.

Many Muslims mourn the loss of the Caliphate system of government others felt it opened the doors to Arab independence.



