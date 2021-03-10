Death – Obituary : RT @brydone_jack: CW: suicide Writing this tweet hurts. Like many of my colleagues @HennepinHC and @UMNRadiology, I am devastat…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @brydone_jack: CW: suicide

Writing this tweet hurts. Like many of my colleagues @HennepinHC and @UMNRadiology, I am devastated by the loss of Dr. Gretchen Butler.

She was a bright light in our dark reading rooms. She was a mentor and a friend.

You are all so loved. Please reach out 💔Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.