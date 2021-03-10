Death – Obituary : RT @BUBobcats: Our thoughts are with Bobcat alum Mike Lehmann as he battles cancer. Mike played BU hockey in the mid 1990s and…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @BUBobcats: Our thoughts are with Bobcat alum Mike Lehmann as he battles cancer.

Mike played BU hockey in the mid 1990s and before that was a @MBAAAU18 all-star with the @3Awheatkings.

A GoFundMe Page has been started to support Mike:

🔗https://bit.ly/30oRbWh

#Bdnmb



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.