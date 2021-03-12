Death – Obituary : RT @CAFCofficial: The club have received the sad news that Carol Burton has passed away following her battle with cancer. She a…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @CAFCofficial: The club have received the sad news that Carol Burton has passed away following her battle with cancer.

She achieved her wish of bringing her grandaughter to her first match at The Valley in December. It would be Carol’s last ❤️

Our thoughts are with her family. RIP Carol #cafc https://t.co/tC5YLZP8Z8Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.