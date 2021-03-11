Death – Obituary : RT @CAFinUS: Winter, 1944. The Netherlands. When a family offered shelter, he saw the girl had no shoes. He wrote home to Toron…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @CAFinUS: Winter, 1944. The Netherlands.

When a family offered shelter, he saw the girl had no shoes. He wrote home to Toronto. Shoes arrived six weeks later.

Years later, she plated them in gold: “Shoes From a Canadian Soldier”

He died last week of COVID-19.

Rest easy, Andy Anderson.



