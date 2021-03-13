Death – Obituary : RT @Casey_Pup: Skyla @LoroParque has passed away. No explanation as to cause of death. Jumping in shows one day, dead the next. …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @Casey_Pup: Skyla @LoroParque has passed away. No explanation as to cause of death. Jumping in shows one day, dead the next. A concrete tank is no place for an orca. Poor soul.

#EmptyTheTanks

#BoycottLoroParque



