Death – Obituary : RT @CavsSirCC: Lost a true @cavs legend today. A man who’s voice and words are engraved in the minds of Cavs fans forever, and a…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @CavsSirCC: Lost a true @cavs legend today. A man who’s voice and words are engraved in the minds of Cavs fans forever, and a man who knew how to dish out the jabs as well when signing a lifelong fan’s book. Rest easy, Joe.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.