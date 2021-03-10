Death – Obituary : RT @CherryWallis: I just read a wonderful metaphor: If you had a bowl of candies, and a tiny percentage of those candies were p…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @CherryWallis: I just read a wonderful metaphor:

If you had a bowl of candies, and a tiny percentage of those candies were poisoned, would you trust any of them?

Sure, #NotAllMen… but too many that repeat actions that scare women on a daily basis.

My heart aches for #SarahEverard’s family.Read More

