Death – Obituary : RT @chicagosmayor: In the second year of the fight against COVID-19, our percent positivity is the lowest it’s ever been, but we…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @chicagosmayor: In the second year of the fight against COVID-19, our percent positivity is the lowest it’s ever been, but we’re also crossing a heartbreaking milestone: 5,000 lives lost in our city due to this terrible virus. We mourn this tragic loss.Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.