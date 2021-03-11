Death – Obituary : RT @Cleavon_MD: Milton, Massachusetts Dr. Craig Smallwood, PhD, 36, Respiratory Therapist & Dept of Anesthesia professor die…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @Cleavon_MD: Milton, Massachusetts

Dr. Craig Smallwood, PhD, 36, Respiratory Therapist & Dept of Anesthesia professor died suddenly of unknown causes 4/10. He was creating respiratory assist devices for COVID patients. He leaves a wife and two very little children. https://www.alfreddthomas.com/obituary/DrCraigDavid-Smallwood



