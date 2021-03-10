Death – Obituary : RT @CNN: An official from ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party has died in custody following alleged torture, the seco…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @CNN: An official from ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party has died in custody following alleged torture, the second such death while in detention of junta forces this week, according to a watchdog group. https://cnn.it/3v9RP7X

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.