Death – Obituary : RT @coalfaceshaman: This so perfectly encapsulates women’s reality and why we are furious as well as grieved. It’s time for thin…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

RT @coalfaceshaman: This so perfectly encapsulates women’s reality and why we are furious as well as grieved. It’s time for things to change.

We mourn for #SarahEverard and rage against the society that normalises women having to live with constant danger and daily fear.

#ReclaimTheseStreets https://twitter.com/katie_khan/status/1369786792476618755

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.